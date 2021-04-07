Excitement as Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema, onboard as flight attendant in training

Kindly Share This Story:

When you think about air travel, especially in Nigeria, there are always several questions left unanswered. From delay to cancellation of flights, the average traveler can relate to this experience from several airlines in Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2014, the largest airline in West Africa – Air Peace has had its own share of condemnation and commendation owing to some of the challenges associated with the aviation industry. However, in less than 10 years, it has become the airline of choice for thousands of travelers locally and internationally, but with this responsibility came a lot of scrutinies.

This Easter, the largest airline in West Africa with the prestigious Boeing-777 kicked off an activity tagged “Random Acts of Love”, where passengers are surprised with random gift items mid-flight, like goodie bags, gadgets, fashion accessories, and a one-year HMO plan courtesy Air peace airline.

During their “Random Acts of Love” Easter campaign, the Chairman and CEO, Barr. Allen Onyema joined the first flight from Lagos – Abuja on Monday 5th of April, as a “trainee cabin crew” then he went on to expose a hidden truth about the recent reoccurring flight delays to everyone on board.

“Air Peace blazes the trail when it comes to aircraft maintenance, and ensuring customers’ safety. To keep up this record, 17 aircraft were sent overseas for the required regular C-Checks. C-Checks are extensive checks of individual systems and components for serviceability and function. It is a high-level check that involves extensive tooling, test equipment, and special skill levels. Without regular C-Checks, an airplane is a disaster waiting to happen.

These Air Peace aircrafts had successfully undergone the C-Checks and are now in top-notch safe flying conditions. However, because of the Covid-19 lockdown in several western countries, these aircraft have been unable to return to Nigeria.”

The CEO further assured passengers of the airline’s commitment to unforgettable customer experience, while also expressing his gratitude to all customers for sinking and swimming with the Airline since its inception.

Speaking of unforgettable experiences, the Air Peace giveaway is still in full swing, and random lucky passengers continue to win surprise packages, during flights around the country.

