Excessive heat: Medical expert advise wearing of light clothes

Dr Obiora Okechukwu, an Anambra-based medical practitioner, has advised Nigerians to wear light clothes due to the excessive heat associated with hot weather experienced currently in the country.

Okechukwu, who is a Consultant Surgeon, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

According to him, excessive heat leads to loss of enormous water and salt from the body and could result in dehydration which may lead to some health challenges.

Okechukwu called for concerted efforts to protecting the environment, stressing that excessive heat was caused by Global Warming, resulting from the depletion of the Ozone Layer.

He urged the people to drink a lot of water to replace lost fluid as well as catch enough rest under shades to reduce the effect of high temperature on the body system.

Okechukwu, however, advised parents to keep closer watch on their younger children and ensure they were clothed lightly and encouraged to take lots of fluid.

