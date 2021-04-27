Ex Beauty Queen, Evannie Isioma Patrick bags Indigenous Woman Icon Awards of Excellence

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s foremost Fashion Enterpreneur, Actress, Model and Ex-Beauty Queen, Evannie Isioma Patrick has been recognised and honoured with the prestigious Indigenous Icon/Awards For Excellence.

The prestigious Award Ceremony was held few days ago at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja. The colourful award ceremony had witnessed the presence and recognition of notable personalities across Nigeria.

Evannie Isioma Patrick was honoured as “Indigenous Woman Icon of the Year” at the 2021 Indigenous Women Award-IWA. Speaking with the intellectually vibrant and iconic Evannie Isioma Patrick, She told our Correspondent that the recognition and honour by the Indigenous Women Awards (IWA) was indeed overwhelming and quite inspiring.

Evannie Isioma expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Organisers of Indigenous Women Awards 2021. She thanked the organisation for recognising her commitment and undeterred devotion in promoting feminism and womanhood, especially with emphasis on her entrepreneurial inputs. Evannie is currently the CEO of Vanz Luxury and Shopevanniepatrick.

IWA alongside her friends, family members, colleagues, fans and followers have continue to commend and congratulate Evannie on her new honour and decoration, though she had few months ago received a couple of notable Awards, some of which includes the Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame Honours, Most Influential/Inspiring Paragon/Personality Awards and amongst others.

However IWA 2021 was organised to recognise exceptional performance and iconic achievements of women across Nigeria.

