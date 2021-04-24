Ex-Beauty Queen Courage Ugboaja gifts herself a car on her birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Former face of Nigeria and serial entrepreneur queen Courage Ugboaja gifted herself a brand new car, as she celebrates her birthday. The realtor who was recently awarded a United Nation global peace ambassador has no doubt made the women’s world so proud and has also, further motivated those who feel less of themselves to achieve greatness.

In a Facebook post, the model who will be representing Nigeria at the 2021 edition of Miss Global international pageant in Jamaica, said,

“Dear self, ( Her Excellency )

You are such an amazing woman, you are beautiful just the way you are.. You are an Achiever, a Warrior, a Leader, a Mother, a Wife, a Daughter a Queen, and more. Today I want to appreciate you for staying strong throughout this years of struggles, thanks so much for always developing a strong immune system that fights diseases. Thanks so much for developing a shock observer that suppresses all the pressure that comes with work. Thanks for making me believe so much in my self, my abilities and finally in God.

“Thanks for never allowing the fear of cold in the rain prevent my hustle.

Thanks for not allowing the fear of things I see in the bush scare me from repeating my visits.

Thanks for never allowing the fear of the unknown quench my quest for greatness and hustling morals. And today I wish to do this. Am giving you this (car) to say a big thank you for never developing any fault that would have made me stagnant..I love you so much dear self. Happy new cycle to me.

“I Love this great woman.

QUEEN COURAGE IFEOMA UGBOAJA Happy birthday to me.

BIRTHDAY GIFT FROM ME TO ME.

# faceofnigeria

#UnitedNations

Executive sales manager at Green Land Estate, Courage is known for her zeal and motivation to thrive in the business world and has capped her achievements with series of wins in her career.

