Evwreni kingmakers reaffirm removal of monarch

The nine ruling houses of the Otioghare Royal Family has reaffirmed the removal of HRM Oghenekevwe Owin Kumane, Eruvwedede III, as the king of Evwreni kingdom.

This was contained in a resolution reached a meeting of the Otioghare Royal Family convened by Chief Smart Paul Ohwepia Ukpebitere, held at the Otioghare Family Hall, Evwreni on the 10th day of April 2021.

The kingmakers alleged that the Kumane’s are not the rightful occupants of the throne, adding that the kingship by the Kumane’s family (Eruvwedede) was forced on the Otioghare Royal Family.

The Otioghare Royal Family, therefore, reaffirmed their call for the removal of HRM, Oghenekevwe Owin Kumane, Eruvwedede III, as a king of the Evwreni kingdom.

The Royal Family also renewed its call on the Delta State Government to withdraw the staff of office presented to HRM, Oghenekevwe Owin Kumane, Eruvwedede III as a permanent measure to stop the continuous crisis in order to restore peace to Evwreni kingdom.

They equally stated that an Obah (Regent), Prince Sunday Arekevwe Dolor, has been installed, who is currently vested with the powers to handle the traditional affairs of Evwreni kingdom for a period of about six months before a new king will be announced and presented to the Delta State government for issuance of a new staff of office.

The communique signed by Chief Smart Paul Ohwepia Ukpebitere, Chief Wilfred Ororho Utuedor, Prince Sunday Arekevwe Dolor, and others also read: “We called on the Executives of Evwreni Clan Improvement Union (ECIU) under the leadership of Mr Bright Adjogbe to liaise with the State Police Command to establish a genuine vigilante group in Evwreni kingdom or dedicated police security in the interim.

“We call on the Delta State Police Command to carry out an immediate and detailed investigation into the day to day terrorism, killings, riotous, burning down of dwelling houses and business places in Evwreni kingdom.

“Save the soul of Evwreni kingdom. Let the kingship stool and crown be returned to the original owner, which is the Otioghare Royal Family of Evwreni for peace to return back to the kingdom.

“We call on all Evwreni sons and daughters in the diaspora to join hands with Olorogun O’tega Emerhor in this long-awaited peace process and also feel free to return home and develop our much-cherished kingdom so that our brotherly love bestowed on us by our ancestors would be restored”.

