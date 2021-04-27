Everybody you meet in real estate business is a potential client — Francisca Egbunike, real estate practitioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

A prominent player in real estate industry on the Lekki corridors, Lagos, Francisca Egbunike, has disclosed that she feels fulfilled knowing that she owns part of the earth, because of her involvement in real estate transactions which have empowered people.

Francisca who My works with Property World Network Africa PWAN Max under PWAN Group as PBO which means PWAN Business Owner, said PWAN Group was the first real estate company to introduce network marketing model into real estate business.

According to her, “Within a space of nine years, PWAN Group has left indelible marks in the sector. Many competing firms in the sector have also copied the business model, which has gained enviable popularity and stood PWAN Group out as a clear industry leader.

“PWAN Max is one of the affiliate companies of PWAN Group. It is precisely one year old; and by the grace of God, PWAN Max has already established 35 exclusive residential estates in different parts of Nigeria.

“Now, as a PBO, one is not just part of the company, but also a team leader. One unique thing about being a PBO is that he or she has the opportunity to empower everybody around him or her. The PBO also has a chance to become a proud owner of a piece of land in any of the company’s exquisite estates across the country, within two to five years of partnering with PWAN.

“Precisely, a PBO is involved with the business of selling land to prospective property owners; and in aiding the group’s property development efforts. So, it gives you the opportunity to build your down line. As a PBO, when you make sales, you earn commission of 10 per cent to 15 per cent on each transaction.

“You also earn direct and indirect commission when your down line concludes any deal. The commission can run into millions of Naira depending on the volume of sales. So, it is easy to start your own journey into owning your own home because as a PBO, on any transaction you make or any recruitment or addition you make into your team (down lines) you earn what we call Point Values which can be converted into money. With your point values, you can buy a property in any of our vast estates within the group by making N15,000 monthly deposits”.

Revealing that she is rich in land, she noted that “Yes, I am rich in land. But let me quickly add that I became rich in land not just by recruiting other PBOs on my down line. Rather, I became rich in land through sales. As I said earlier, being a PBO is all about making sales. When you conclude a land deal you earn generous commission.

“That is a wonderful thing to do. You see the good thing about real estate network marketing system is that you can do it from the comfort of your home while doing your regular job. You can do it as a student. You can do it as a father and it is not age restricted. As long as you are 18 and above you can do it and earn good money.

“Everybody you meet is your potential client. Everyone needs to have a perch of land to call his or her own because it adds meaning to our lives. You need land because without land, there won’t be desired meaning to your future. Saving your money in the bank is just like saving into now, but when you save into real estate, you save into the future.

Explaining how she got her breakthrough in real estate transaction, Francisca said finding the right firm or platform to work with is one important factor that helps the sales efforts of a practitioner in real estate marketing. PWAN Group has nine years of excellent real estate practice. With over 23 affiliate companies (PWAN Max inclusive), the group has the largest land bank across the country and beyond which any client can choose from.

“That is a huge marketing advantage that a market can leverage on. So, when a marketer partners with such a formidable real estate developer, he or she already has been given a large market. It is almost impossible for his or her client not to make a choice from our vast land bank or estates. We have property across the nation. We have land in Abuja, Asaba, Enugu, Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Benin, Oshogbo, Epe and of course Lagos where we have several signature projects.

“Now, I will narrow it all to having right network, associating with the right company like PWAN Group, that will give you large options for your potential clients to choose from. We have had several people who have testified that their lives have changed just by associating and identifying with PWAN Group even within one month of working with us.

“Another factor that helps our partners to excel is the importance that the group attaches to training. At PWAN, we organise regular, free seminars and trainings to make you better, because in real estate business, one has to have right knowledge about the product and the industry requirements. “Having the requisite knowledge helps the marketer to speak boldly to sound convincing. All of that helps him or her to sell well. Some people go into real estate practice without being equipped. But in PWAN Group, we give you the education you need to make you fit to make exploits in real estate practice. It is something that can change your life rapidly. Sometimes, one thinks he knows something until you are taught. But when someone refreshes your mind about that thing, it becomes clearer”.

On her journey to real estate business, she said “Sincerely speaking, I am new in this company as a staff. But I actually heard about the company in 2014. I was in my final year in the university. Then I didn’t know anything about land. I thought it was all about sales, buy land keep it for it to appreciate until I met Dr. Augustine who thought me, integrated me into the business.

“I started working with him, and since then, I have seen people’s lives change for the better and mine too. When I made my first sales, it was really mind blowing. Getting a fat commission on top of a good salary was really nice”.

