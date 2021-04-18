European Super League: English FA condemns involvement of six PL clubs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

The English FA has frowned at moves by six Premier League clubs to be part of a breakaway European Super League, describing it as an attack on principles of open competition and sporting merit.

Twelve top clubs across European leagues agreed to form a Super League that has been viewed in some quarters as simply a “powergrab” by bigger clubs for more money and control over football.

The clubs are: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan.

The FA in a statement said it will not provide permission to any competition that will be damaging to English football.

The statement reads, “The FA has been made aware of certain English clubs planning to form a closed European Super League with other European clubs. It is clear that this would be damaging to English and European football at all levels and will attack the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are fundamental to competitive sport.

“For new competitions to be formed involving clubs from different associations, approval would be required from the relevant National Associations, confederation and/or FIFA. We would not provide permission to any competition that would be damaging to English football, and will take any legal and/or regulatory action necessary to protect the broader interests of the game.

“We note FIFA confirmed earlier this year that they and the six confederations would not recognise any such competition and, as such, any player or club involved may not be permitted to participate in any official competition which falls within the auspices of FIFA or their respective confederation.

“The FA will continue to work with UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League to seek to ensure that nothing is approved that he has the potential to damage English football. We will work with fans, The Premier League, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game.”

World football body, FIFA. had earlier threatened that any breakaway by leading clubs “would not be recognized by either FIFA or the respective confederation” while players would risk being banned from the World Cup and other major tournaments if involved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

