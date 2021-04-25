European American University to Honour Yahaya Bello, Charles Mba, Harvey

Kindly Share This Story:

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, has been conferred with a honorary doctorate degree by the European American University, Commonwealth of Dominican Republic.

According to statement made available by the Head of West African Operations of the University, Dr Mrs Josephine Egbuta, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello was conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Sector Accounting and Finance while Charles Mba was honoured with an Award of a Doctorate Degree of Science (D.Sc) in Properties Development and Real Estates Management.

However, the founder & Group Managing Director Ziloc Construction Ltd & Zelo Homes Ltd was honoured with the award of Doctor of science (D.Sc.Hons) in Property management and Estate Development.

Egbuta posited that Chief Mba and Harvey’s nomination did not come as a surprise to the school, adding that it was long overdue.

Before now, Mba has been honored as a recipient of so many awards which include Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award of Excellence; The Dignity of Man Award from the University of Nigeria Alumni Association, Lagos Branch; the Africa Prize for Leadership Excellence as The Property Development Personality of the year 2017; The Award of Outstanding Leadership Recognition & Inspirational Leadership, Excellence Award in West Africa by the Chartered Institute Of Public Resources Management & Politics, Ghana on the 10th day of March, 2020 and among others.

The European American University also revealed that other prominent distinguished Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in national politics, service to humanity and demonstration of good leadership will be giving the opportunity to join Gov Yahaya Bello, Chief Charles Mba and Harvey Ugochukwu Igboanugo on the award stage.

CDV Properties & Development Ltd founder’s nomination wasn’t by omission as he has been able to create a niche for himself as an outstanding Real Estate Developer.

Also speaking to Journalists, Ugochukwu Harvey Igboanugo the Founder & Group Managing Director Ziloc Construction Limited who was honoured with the award of Doctor of science (D.Sc.Hons) in Property management and Estate Development said: “today is a very happy day for me. It is always good to work hard and pray to God to bless the work of our hands.”

