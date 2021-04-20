Establishing Trices in middle of pandemic was quite challenging — Uzeme Atunuwa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

At a time when most businesses were shutting down, a few were springing up.

For Uzeme Atunuwa, co-owner of US-based restaurant, Trices Café and Lounge, opening a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic was quite daunting.

“Opening a restaurant when restaurants are shutting down? The biggest challenge involved self-doubt, having no experience, and the whole COVID situation. Of course, finances are always limited. Also, getting a food permit and having to follow all the processes needed from the county required a lot of time and investment.” he revealed.

Trices Cafe and Lounge is owned by an African couple who relocated from New York but soon realized a deficiency in African restaurants in the San Antonio area. As passionate foodies, they took up the challenge and currently provide San Antonians with Nigerian dishes.

“My wife always talked about opening a restaurant but I never realized it would be so soon. The mere fact that we took up the challenge to me is a success story. I am particularly proud when I see that Trices Pole Sign. Yeah! This is here for the world to see, representing Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, in fact, West Africa. Success for me is when I see Trices packed full of all other cultures and nationalities and our West-African dishes become well known in San Antonio.

Atunuwa sheds light on how the journey started. His words: “What you know as Trices Café today actually evolved from AuntyB’s. AuntyB’s is a trademarked brand. We manufacture Kenkey, Shito, Quinoa Flour, Corn Dough (used in making ogi and Banku). Now you may wonder why these are all Ghanaian foods – I am Nigerian, while my wife is from Ghana. Our journey began when we relocated from New York City to San Antonio, Texas. On getting to San Antonio my wife went shopping in an African Market and was approached by the owner who asked my wife if she could make corn dough because the lady who normally supplies him had been absent for some time now.

My wife informed me and we gave it a shot manufacturing everything from home. The market owner happened to be very impressed with our work. He later asked if we could make Kenkey because there was a bigger demand and we delivered.”

Building a different yet related business wasn’t the plan in the beginning, Atunuwa admits as much.

“Fast forward, we needed a bigger place to expand due to the increase in demand, when we came across this huge real estate which you now recognize as Trices. The spot had closed down due to COVID. Our intentions were to use the spot to continue our manufacturing, but the owner of the spot challenged us to run a restaurant since all systems were already in place. Again, we took up the challenge and here we are today!” he enthused.

Trices Café and Lounge is looking at spreading its tentacles across every major city in San Antonio and becoming a franchise. The brand which is known for quality service and delivery in a relaxed atmosphere is committed to becoming the hub of African culture and entertainment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

