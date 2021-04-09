Eshanekpe, IPMAN scribe congratulates Olu of Warri-designate, acting IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coordinator of the Sector ‘C’ Command of the Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Eshanekpe Israel has congratulated the Olu of Warri designate, Tsola Emiko and the kingmakers of the Itsekiri Kingdom over their choice of a king, noting that no choice could be better than the Olu-designate.

Eshanekpe, aka Akpodoro, stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, during a well-attended meeting of stakeholders in the downstream petroleum sector in the state as he expressed appreciation to the kingmakers of the kingdom, stating that the new King has the youthful, administrative and academic acumen to run any kingdom in the world.

Describing the new Olu as a “full package”, who can hold his own anywhere and any day, Akpodoro, who doubles as the national President of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A advised other contestants in the kingdom to sheath their sword and stop swimming against the tide saying; “God only makes a king and whatever He has written no man can change.”

Eshanekpe reiterated the need to respect the globally cherished kingdom of Itsekiri people and their age-long cultural tradition, adding that no single man can be greater than a kingdom. The new monarch, he maintained, had to be a king before ascending the throne of his forefathers in the manner he comported himself.

The King, according to the Urhobo-born ex-militant leader is suave, decent, soft-spoken and not given to rascality, hooliganism, or arrogance associated with people of his class.

Similarly, the IPMAN scribe congratulated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on his elevation as he called on him to see his new position as a call to service.

He noted that IGP Baba is a round peg in a round hole, stressing that Nigerians were not in doubt that the new police helmsman will bring to bear on his job his wealth of experiences garnered over the years saying; he has the capacity, tact and experience to take the police to greater heights.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in recent times, had been accused of sundry misdeeds,” Akpodoro said, “but with the emergence of IGP Baba Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief insisting that: “the new Sheriff will not also protect his men but all law-abiding citizens of this great country.”

