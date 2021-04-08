Escalating attacks in South-East, plot to deny Ndigbo presidency in 2023 — Youth leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say some elements want to make S’East disaster zone

By Steve Oko Aba

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has raised the alarm that the escalating attacks against security formations in the zone were a ploy to deny Ndigbo the opportunity of producing Nigeria president in 2023.

“After a careful analysis of the attack in Ebonyi and Enugu states that leftover 30 people dead, the destruction of police headquarters and correctional facility in Owerri, and harassment of innocent people by the police in Aba, Abia State, we have deduced that it is a calculated evil plot to deny Ndigbo the opportunity of producing a Nigerian president in 2023”, COSEYL said in a statement.

According to the statement signed by COSEYL President, Goodluck Ibem, masterminds of the attacks want to create the wrong notion that security has collapsed in the zone so as to provide an excuse for military invasion.

The statement read in part: “The evil plotters brought in machinery to Ebonyi State, Enugu, Imo and Abia state, to rake havoc and blame it on IPOB or ESN. By so doing, the federal government will draft in the military and other security agencies to kill Igbo youths and women. The main aim is to make the South-East a disaster area.

“Though we do not speak for IPOB or ESN. Was it IPOB or ESN that killed over 30 persons in Ebonyi and Enugu states?

” Barely one week after attacking Ebonyi and Enugu states, the same perpetrators and sponsors also unleashed mayhem in Imo State.

“Just today, Thursday, April 8, a bomb was discovered in a primary school in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia of Abia State. Was it also IPOB or ESN that planted the bomb in that school?

“The whole scenario is just an evil plot to deny Ndigbo the opportunity to produce the President in 2023.

“The attack started in Ebonyi probably because the plotters believe it’s better to start from the head as Gov Umahi is the chairman of South-East governors forum, and one of those championing the Igbo Presidental project.

“They saw him as a threat to their plans, so they have to kill his people, destabilize his state, create fear and panic. While the governor is busy trying to resolve the security challenges in his state he will not have time to pursue the 2023 presidential agenda.

“The whole attack is a plan to subdue Ndigbo but we have uncovered the evil plot”.

The Igbo youths, therefore, called on the federal government “to immediately arrest those herdsmen that killed scores of people in Ebonyi state and Enugu states”.

They wondered why the so-called unknown gunmen attack targets and go unchallenged despite the heavy presence of security formations in the zone.

“The same people have also threatened to attack Ebonyi state again and we are yet to see any seriousness to stop the planned attack. The federal government must stand up to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“The same people that sponsored the attack in Ebonyi and Enugu are the same people that sponsored the attack in Imo state.

“It’s surprising that the military base in Obinze is just 7 minutes drive to the police headquarters and correctional facility in Owerri. How come the military and the police did not challenge them?

“They had all the time to perpetuate their evil plan without any challenge from security agents. The whole scenario shows that there are powerful forces backing the perpetrators of the crime.

“Fulani herdsmen openly came out to tell the entire world that they are the ones that tried to assassinate the Executive Governor of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom. They even threatened that it is a mission that they must accomplish and up till now, no arrest has been made so far.”

