Ereyitomi ,Pondi, Otuaro, Guwor meet in Gbaramatu as Ibori preaches peace among Deltans

Former Delta State Governor Chief James Onanefe Ibori preaches peace and unity among Ijaw of Gbaramatu and their Itsekiri neighbours as well as Deltans .

Ibori gave the advice Friday, April 21, 2021 at Oporoza headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West, Delta state during the grand finale of the Amasikumor festival being celebrated by indigenes of Gbaramatu.

The former Delta Governor reminded the leaders of both Ijaws and the Itsekiri people in Delta that they are one of the ethnic groups in the state that inter-marry and share so many similarities in their culture, hence, they should be everlasting love between the two ethnic groups, he urged them to desist from any form of violence which can derail their development agitation.

While congratulating them for a successful festival, the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency House of Representatives, Abuja Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, reiterated his urge for Itsekiri and the Ijaw of Gbaramatu to carry on with the spirit of oneness in living together as one, adding that with peace and harmony there would be more development attracted to the area.

Rep Ereyitomi as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta, NDDC, whose constituents covers Warri South, Warri North, and Warri South-West LGAs, charged both parties especially the youths not to listen to any divisive voices of selfish leaders who want to cause unrest in the three Warri LGAs.

The Delta State Deputy Governor Barr. Kingsley Otuaro in his remarks assured that there will be no cause for alarm as Ijaws of Gbaramatu and Itsekiri are one, therefore, shall continue to live together, Deacon Otuaro revealed that the Delta State Government has put measures in place in order to curb uprising in any part of the state.

He pointed out that with peace and unity among the Ijaws and Itsekiri the region will continue to experience a lot of Government projects and empowerment.

