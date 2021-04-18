Ereyitomi enrolls over 200 constituents students for 2021 JAMB

Kindly Share This Story:

Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has paid enrollment fees for over 200 students in his constituency in the forthcoming Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board Examination, JAMB.

Ereyitomi had earlier enrolled 200 Senior Secondary School students in the last NECO exams.

The lawmaker noted that as part of the effort in changing the narrative and developing the capacity of Warri youths he has been sponsoring the youths in the three Warri LGAs on different skills to improve their wellbeing and creating jobs for the people to be engaged with something meaningful.

Spokesman to the Member representing Warri federal constituency, Amb. Dr. Toyin Agbolaya reiterated Ereyitomi’s commitment to sponsor more development programmes for Warri constituents and appealed for their continuous support.

He urged the benefitting students to be good ambassadors, study hard in passing the JAMB exams in order to justify the generous nature of the sponsor.

The spokesman stressed that Rep. Ereyitomi remains resolute and determined in making sure Warri produces academically sound and morally upright graduates, adding that lack of education is a threat to Nigeria.

