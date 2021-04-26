Enyo commences Rollout of Solar-Powered Solutions across its Retail Stations

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of its commitment to support the sustainable development goal of improving energy efficiency, leading fuel retailing company, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has commenced utilization of solar-powered solutions across its retail stations in Nigeria.

The introduction of these solutions is also aimed at providing alternative power and clean energy for the environment, as well as improve operations and serve customers better.

Currently, the Enyo station located at Lakowe, Lagos state, is fully operated and powered by solar with 10 more stations under development and a total of 20 stations expected to be powered by solar this year.

‘‘The impact of our solar initiative is that it gives us an opportunity to actively contribute to maintain a healthier and sustainable environment within our local communities”, said Abayomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited. ‘’Secondly, the plan is for our stations to function for longer hours because with solar, we don’t have to rely on the national grid or generators. This further gives us more agility, a lot more flexibility and provides more value from an economic point of view’’.

With this initiative, the company is encouraging an environmentally friendly solution to boost zero emission of greenhouse gases in Africa. Customers will have more access time to buy fuel, especially during periods where other stations are not operational. Enyo solar- powered solutions are already implemented at its stations not on the national grid and will roll out to all its stations within the next 24 months.

Awobokun also reiterated Enyo’s resolve to partner with Nigerian companies on its project.

‘’We see collaborations as a key driver to solving some of the world’s biggest problems and I am excited that we are working with competent solar energy providers in Nigeria. Innovation is a major focus for us and being able to partner with trusted indigenous companies to deliver this project is something we are proud of”

Enyo seeks to enhance customer effectiveness and raise more awareness to the global consciousness about using clean energy.

