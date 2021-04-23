ENUGU: PG seeks police protection over Ozalla chieftaincy election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

President General of Ishi-Ozalla community in Nkanu west local government area of Enugu state, Mr Obinna Nveneh has asked the police in the state to secure the community from impending mayhem that he said may take place in the community on Saturday, April 24.

Addressing newsmen at the Enugu press centre, on Friday, Nveneh said that all his executive members abandoned him and took sides with some stakeholders in the community, whom he alleged were bent on conducting a skewed election to fill the vacant position of their late traditional ruler.

He dissociated himself and the town union from the purported election insisting that it was a recipe for crisis if not immediately stopped.

“I want the government to intervene, considering the security situation in the country now, particularly in the southeast. I don’t want what happened in Oruku to happen in Ishi-Ozalla, “Nveneh said.

In his petition to the commissioner of Police Enugu state, Ndatsu Aliyu, Nveneh noted that the said election was contrary to a court order, recalling that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state had given directives that the community should resolve pending issues and carry everyone along before the election.

Nveneh said: “I wish to draw the attention of the Nigeria Police to a looming crisis in the area (Ishi-Ozalla). This was as a result of a purported igweship election slated to hold on Saturday, 24th April 2021, despite a court order and Governor directives against the said election.

“The leadership of Ishi-Ozalla Town Union, wish you use your good office to avert the crisis by suspending the purported election until peace is returned in the community.

“The country, especially the southeast is facing a lot of security challenges, needless aggravating the situation.

Ishi-Ozalla Community has been in the news lately over its igweship tussle and allegations of ostracism of one of the 12 villages that make up the community.

