Entertainment creating massive employment opportunities, Skit-maker Peter Trailblazer reveals

A fast rising comedian and skit maker, Peter Adeleke is set to take the entertainment industry by storm. In this interview, the Oyo State born comic actor, popularly known as Peter Trailblazer shares his journey into the entertainment world. Excerpts

Who I am

My name is Peter Adeleke popularly known as Peter Trailblazer. I am a phenomenal comedian and skit maker from Ibadan, Oyo state, born 23rd January, 1996. I studied Microbiology at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. I grew up in Lagos with interest for comic acting and I decided to explore my talent with skit making. I had a very quiet childhood and then I grew into a very expressive person. I won the second edition of the Golden Penny Pasta Drama Competition held in Lagos in 2007.

In the beginning

My journey into content creation began in 2015 at Obafemi Awolowo University,I started a “ funny Life Partner” series which went viral on campus.

Choice of career

I chose acting because I enjoy doing it and I like to inspire people through comic acting. I create organic and spontaneous videos in shorter versions to reflect visual realities. All I wanted was to “edutain” and I became better at it. It was a gigantic step and now I am glad how things are turning. I love to use memes to create satire and sarcasm. I also use my comedy skit to promote brands.

Launch into limelight

I have done a couple of skits but the skit that brought me to limelight was one of the corporate mad man series. It was the proposal video that Naira Marley reposted. In the video, I proposed to several ladies randomly and the reactions from the ladies were mind-blowing.

The video was reposted by Naira Marley on Instagram and Twitter.

Since then my followers started increasing. I got a lot of messages from people that they really loved the skit and my career took a different turn.

On branded content creation

Creating promotional content for brands requires creativity, relatability, humour, and uniqueness. And all these are inherent in my skits. I create content that is unique to every brand by creating a hilarious conversation around the brand yet ensuring that the message behind the brand promotion is clearly passed across and resonates to the audience.

Skit-making and income

The entertainment sector is job-rich. It is now reputed to be the second highest employer of labour in Nigeria after agriculture. Skit making is becoming lucrative because creativity is what runs this generation. In this generation, social media is very powerful than even television.

Social media has given many of us the platform to showcase our talent to the world through creating contents on Instagram and YouTube channels. A lot of skit makers utilise this platform to make money through content creation. I created a content for a brand and they loved it and paid me. That is to show how lucrative the industry is.

Choice of comedy

Education and skit-making go hand-in-hand. Education is continuous learning irrespective of the environment. It keeps me abreast of the latest skills and keeps me relevant in the entertainment industry. Education has given me the opportunity to harness my skills in skit production.

Future collaboration

Currently, the person my followers are mentioning is Taaooma. And I have reached out to her but no reply yet. My fans have always anticipated and reached out to me to collaborate with Taaooma. However, I would also love to collaborate with Zicsaloma and Sydneytalker.

Side hustle

Aside comedy, I am a high-profile compere for reputable and unique event such as weddings and corporate meetings.

