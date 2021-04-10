EMPOWERMENT: Lagos lawmaker urges youths to support govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 in Lagos State House of Assembly, MojisolaOluwa Alli-Macaulay has urged youths of her constituency to support the state government to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Fielding questions from newsmen yesterday, Alli-Macaulay, who debunked allegations that youths are high on drugs, urged youths in her constituency to synergise with the state government in order to access the state government programmes and plans for the Amuwo Odofin youths.

According to the lawmaker: “I never mentioned Amuwo Odofin in my statement. I said parents should also be blamed for some of these things going on as it is their duty to train up a child because the family is the smallest unit of a nation. We were talking about hoodlums at the time, not Nigerian youths.

“They burnt several places in the state even the Lagos State Public Works (LSPW) – the same organization meant to carry out public works in the state including Amuwo Odofin – When I called them to help me do some things in Amuwo Odofin, they said they had no equipment due to the destruction.

“If I had said something out of place, the Speaker would have called me to order. I also said that the National Population Commission, NPC should do another population census so that we could have an accurate data base to tackle certain issues in the nation because with data, a lot of these issues bothering the youth can be addressed.

Commenting on the allegation that she hoarded palliative leveled against her during the lock down, she stated: “It happened that the COVID 19 relief materials that were given to us was moved to the constituency office to be distributed just at the time of my birthday celebration and I had women groups come in their numbers because I wanted to celebrate with them, I gave out popcorn machines, sewing machines, hairdryers, grinding machines, ankara and other gifts and the beneficiaries of these were: Amuwo Odofin Market Women Association, Amuwo Odofin Widows Association, WOWICAN, Arewa women, Ohaneze women, APC Ndigbo Amuwo, Adamawa Michika women, among others”.

