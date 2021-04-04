Emotions as Spokesperson Yinka Odumakin draws curtain at 59

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere reportedly died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, after a brief illness on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The death of the Afenifere spokesperson, which was reported to have occurred at the LASUTH isolation centre was confirmed by his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.

Nigerians all over have paid their glowing tributes to the deceased.

A terrible blow – Afenifere

Speaking on his death, the Afenifere said the public affairs analyst’s death came as a shock to the country.

The Secretary-General of Afenifere, Sehinde Arogbofa, said “it’s a terrible blow. A terrible blow to me as a person because we’ve been so intimate.

“He’s been my right-hand man in Afenifere management. It’s terrible. Yinka should not have gone at this time. It’s a terrible blow to Afenifere and Nigeria. We’ve lost a brilliant chap with intelligent and brilliant ideas,” he told newsmen.

Man of conviction – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja, recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

The Number One Citizen prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him.

I’m in shock – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo expressing shock at the sad news of the death of Mr. Odumakin, consoled the wife of the late activist, and prayed that God will comfort the family.

“VP Osinbajo is shocked at the sad news of the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin and commiserates with his wife, family and associates. He prays that the Lord will comfort the family, and bless his memory always,” Mr Laolu Akande, the VP’s spokesperson tweeted.

Champion of true Nigeria – Sanwo-Olu

In the same vein, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described the late human rights and pro-democracy activist, as a “great nationalist, passionate leader and champion of a true Nigeria that would work for every citizen”.

“Odumakin as civil rights activist was selfless. He spent the greater part of his life in the service of humanity, particularly the emancipation of the Yoruba people, the development of the South West region in particular and the nation in general,” he told Vanguard.

Great patriot – Ohanaeze

The Professor George Obiozor-led newly elected leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the death of Odumakin as a great loss.

“We just recieved the news of the death of a great Patriot and spokesman of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin. Yinka lived his life fighting for the betterment of our country Nigeria. We pray God to console his family, his loved ones and the entire Afenifere,” the group tweeted.

Yorubaland lost a true fighter – Makinde

In his words, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde described the death of the National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, as a personal loss of a good brother and a great loss to the Yoruba race.

” “Words failed me as I accept the news of the death of a wonderful brother and friend, a true Yoruba son and a true fighter of the cause of our nation, Yinka Odumakin,” he noted in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.

Pemature departure of a bright star – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu joining prominent Nigerians to mourn the death of Odumakin, described the loss as a premature departure of a bright star.

Tinubu, however, stressed that it would be impossible to credibly tell the story of the emergence of the democracy the country enjoys in the present dispensation without emblazoning Odumakin’s name in gold.

Death with many losses – Akeredolu

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, paying tribute to the late Afenifere spokesperson, said the Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.

Akeredolu also described the late Odumakin as a nationalist who gave his all.

“It is heart-aching; it’s one death with many losses to our people,” he said.

A part of me is gone – Wife

Reacting, wife to the late human rights activist Joe Okei-Odumakin, described her husband’s passing as a loss of a part of her.

“A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone,” she told the press.



