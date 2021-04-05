Embark on mission to mop up illegal arms, CAN Youth Wing tells FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Youth Wing, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to embark on a mission to mop up illegal arms to avert another civil war in the future.

The organisation also demanded that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration should ensure justice for the victims of the mayhem he described as the Ezza-Effium and Ezza intra-communal war in Ebonyi.

CAN Youth Wing, YOWICAN, also called on the Federal Government to put an end to the trend of attempts to assassinate leading politicians in some States.

The national chairman of the apex Christian youth body, Mr. Belusochukwu Enwere, in a statement in Abuja, said from the reality on the ground, it was clear that Nigerians have declared war against one another.

He said the event where brothers in Ezza-Effium and Ezza clans fight to death and assassination attempts made on the lives of a governor and an ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, within a week’s interval, called for serious concern.

He stated, “We oppose amnesty and rehabilitation of bandits and Boko Haram insurgents, and the government will be wrong to think that, by doing so, they (bandits and terrorists) will turn a new leaf. That will simply be encouraging blackmail and hitting the lives of the defenceless citizens before firing squad.

“We condemn and frown seriously at the intra-communal war between Ezza-Effium and Effium clans in Ohaukwu Local Government of Ebonyi State and the killing of over 16 persons aged between 18 and 56 in Obeagu community in Ishielu LGA by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“We demand justice for the victims in both crises. It is surprising that brothers in Ezza-Effium and Effium clans have declared war on themselves the end of which nobody can predict.

“We also condemn the assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo in which three police orderlies were killed ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State scheduled for November 6.

“These are not acceptable to Nigerians. All these threats to life must stop, we must live together as one Nigeria.

“From all what is going on in different parts of the country, it is obvious that Nigerians have declared war against themselves.

“How did the deadly weapons find themselves in private hands? Although the government has tried, the best option is to embark on a mission to mop up all the arms and weapon in circulation.”

However, Enwere urged Nigerians to emulate Christ and have a change of heart.

“Let us turn from our evil ways to good. Let this Easter be the beginning of a positive change in our nation, Africa and the world at large.

“As agents of change, the youth should avoid being used by politicians for thuggery; reject being enlisted into the Army of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram. But accept to be enlisted into God’s Army.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I enjoin us all to imbibe the spirit of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, perseverance and tolerance that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ taught us.”

