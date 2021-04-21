Elites docility, political hypocrisy cause of Abia poor development – APC chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

PROMINENT APC chieftain in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike has blamed the slow pace of development in the state to what he called docility of the elites and promotion of mediocrity.

Emenike, who APC’s secretary of Contact/Strategy Committee, said the situation in Abia would change for good if the elites change their attitude to politics, begin to promote meritocracy and and shun political hypocrisy.

Emenike who spoke at a stakeholders meeting at his Umukabia Okpuala residence in Umuahia North Local Government area, lamented that the situation would continue unless the elites begin to work together for the development of the state.

The meeting which was well attended by cross section of Abia people drawn from the academia, professionals, clergy, student unions, youth organizations, and trade associations, from across the 17 councils of the state urge the people to wake up.

“What is happening in the state is enough to make someone who loves the state be ashamed. 2023 will not be like previous years because the people have had enough misrule. We have to anchor on and believe in God for the desired change”, Emenike said.

He stressed the need for state to move to another level in facets of development, but said it is only possible when people with vision take over the leadership of the state.

A development economist, the APC leader noted that with his background, he has studied how many obscure economies were transformed to international prominence through good management, saying it possible to happen in Abia.

Emenike, who served as the director of strategy during President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2015 campaign expressed that the party has gained a lot ground in South East region and now “the first choice of the people.”

In his remarks, the chairman of the state registration and revalidation committee of the party, who witnessed the interactive session, Senator Muhammed Gada, lamented that the situation in the state has become so bastardized in the past 20 years even when it has quality leaders and abundant resources.

Gada described Emenike “as an epitome of consistency, highly intelligent, and a man with impeccable integrity and high sense of party loyalty” and the people to always support him.

