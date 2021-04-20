Electoral reform: NCMP to convene students’ leaders’ conference

Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to restore credibility in future elections in Nigeria, the Nigeria Community Movement Party, NCMP, has concluded arrangements to convene a stakeholders conference comprised of students union leaders with a view to discus way forward for future elections.

National Chairman of NCMP, Comrade Ademola Babatunde Abidemi, who disclosed this during a Goodwill Ambassador award bestowed on by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students, NANNS, said the resolution of the conference would be sponsored as bill to the National Assembly to aid electoral reform.

National Association of Northern Nigerian Students comprises of all the students from the 19 Northern states of Nigeria

Comrade Abidemi, who expressed concerns over the nearly hopeless state of electioneering process in the country, called for concerted efforts amongst stakeholders to make necessary input towards birthing electoral system that would help the nation to achieve future credible, free and fair elections.

Abidemi the former presidential candidate of NCMP in the 2019 presidential election noted that students have vital role to play to shape and strengthening the electoral system.

According to him, “Today I was honoured as Goodwill Ambassador by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students, NANNS, the passionate expression of these great comradeship gives me a reassurance that a great, unifying and better Nigeria is very possible if it is driven by Nigerians.

“When I received the message of your coming to honour me as a Goodwill Ambassador, I was shocked because a lot was going on my mind, one of why me? But today having realized the yardstick and measures put in place by your association to have agreed that I am the most qualified, I must say a big thank you.

“In Nigeria today, many people put the blame of the rampant challenges we face on the past and current Government but majority put more blame on the current administration.

In safety, many near misses that is never discussed or treated with a mind of never allowing such to happen again will eventually lead to accident.

“The result of our downfall today as a nation is a function of pile-up issues that had been neglected over six decades ago that we are now witnessing today. Every Nigerian must take responsibility and fundamentally arise to change the narratives as a matter of urgency.

“I believe so much in the movement of the students communities because it is the only community where our sanity and sanctity of governance can quickly be recovered.

“I am currently working on a programme where all students’ leaders across the country will gather and make paper review and contributions to how our elections should be conducted in Nigeria and the absolute reform of our electoral processes. This we will sponsor as bill at the NASS for posterity sake.

“I am glad that my little efforts is recognized from far North and you all converged at a point from different higher institutions to make this journey not minding the fact that you are fasting. Thank you, I am elated.

“Let us stand up together with absolute commitment to the reality of creating a unique and totally different Nigeria from what our leaders have created over 60years. A new Nigeria is possible if driven by Nigerians.”

