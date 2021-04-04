Breaking News
El-Rufai denies appointing intermediaries to negotiate with bandits

On 11:50 am
Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that he had not appointed  intermediaries to negotiate with bandits.

Samuel Aruwan ,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs,
Kaduna,said on Sunday, that the attention of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been drawn to reports in the media that it has appointed representatives to interface with bandits on its behalf.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby clarifies firmly that such intermediaries have never been appointed,” he said.

According to him, the position of the Kaduna State Government remains the same:

“The Government will not negotiate with or pay ransoms to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.”

“Citizens are urged to report the details of any persons posing as official government negotiators to the Kaduna State Security Operations Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999, or email internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng,” he said.

