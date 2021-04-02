Ekiti’ll support 3 NYSC presidential award winners — Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Friday assured the three indigenes of the state that received the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Presidential Award of Excellence and Remarkable Achievement of his government’s support.

The governor gave the assurance in Ado-Ekiti when he received the awardees.

He said that the awardees had been able to demonstrate leadership and compassion in their various places of primary assignment during their service year which was the major criteria for their consideration for the presidential honour.

The award winners, Kolawole Toba, Ayodele Olubusayo and Seriki Adetututu, who served in Adamawa, Bauchi and Oyo States respectively, were commended by the governor for doing the state proud and for being good representatives of their families.

He urged them to continue with the good work and promised to ensure that he would impress it on the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of granting automatic employment to them.

Fayemi said that the state would equally grant the awardees monetary rewards and other incentives as a booster as well as serve as an impetus for others to lift the name of the state wherever they found themselves.

The governor, however, advised other leaders in the state to join him to mentor them by monitoring their development that would bring more laurels to the state.

According to the governor, NYSC started as a vision which has become a reality and the mission continues by integrating opportunity which the institution has created for all.

“I am glad that in your various primary assignments, you’ve been able to demonstrate leadership and you’ve been able to demonstrate compassion because in everything that you described, you helped people.

“I think it speaks to the value restoration agenda that we have always promoted here in Ekiti.

“Because for us when I was returning to office in 2018, I said it was important to restore the values that Ekiti people are known for.

“That is why wherever you find yourself when you tell people that you are from Ekiti, there are a number of things they automatically associate with Ekiti. These include integrity, knowledge-seeking, determination to succeed, competence and compassion.

“But regardless of whether the Federal Government fulfil their promise, we consider you our own and we also would like to at least show profound appreciation to you for doing Ekiti proud. We would do that via some cash donation to you,” Fayemi said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Michael Awopetu, noted that Ekiti youths were performing brilliantly well in all facets of life, making Ekiti people proud.

He recalled that eight Ekiti youths were among the presidential awardees in 2019.

The commissioner encouraged youths to continue to uphold excellent performance, diligence and compassion wherever they found themselves.

Also at the event were the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; and the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye.

Others were, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Governor’s Office Matters, Mr Foluso Daramola; and Special Adviser/Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr Seun Odewale.

