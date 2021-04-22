Ekiti pensioners laud Fayemi over release of N250m gratuity payment

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti State Council, has applauded Gov. Kayode Fayemi for releasing N250m to pay part of the outstanding gratuities of pensioners in the state.

This is contained in an appreciation letter signed by the NUP Chairman, Joel Akinola, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday,

The union also commended the governor for the regular release of N100m monthly to offset part of the gratuities owed members.

According to him, the gesture will go a long way in ameliorating their sufferings.

The union chairman, however, appealed for the sustainability of the monthly release.

Akinola said the regularity of the payment had improved the living standard of pensioners, compared to what was allegedly obtainable during the previous administration.

“The gesture clearly shows the governor’s love for the elderly, genuine empathy for our members and faithfulness to the promise to offset the outstanding gratuities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor who upon assuming office in 2018 increased the monthly payment of gratuities from N10m to N100m.

NAN also reports that he made a special release of N250m in April to defray part of the outstanding gratuities.

