Breaking News
Translate

Ekiti orders immediate removal of construction material dumped on roads

On 3:56 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti Government has ordered the immediate removal of construction materials dumped indiscriminately on roads across the state.

Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, gave the directive on Friday in Ado Ekiti in a statement.

She said construction material such as sand, gravel, iron and bricks can be seen dumped on roads.

ALSO READ: Road crashes claim 26 lives in Adamawa ― FRSC

”Apart from dumping construction material, owners block the way of commuters, impede free-flow of traffic, cause accidents that may lead to loss of lives and generally constitute nuisance to the environment.

”Those persons who ignore the order will be sanctioned accordingly,” she said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!