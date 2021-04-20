Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Egypt replaces railway authority head following deadly accidents

On 3:54 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Egypt

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel al-Wazir, has replaced the head of the railway authority on Tuesday, following a series of deadly train crashes in one month.

Ashraf Raslan was removed from his position and to serve as an advisor to the minister, according to a ministry statement.

Mostafa Abdel-Latif Abul-Makarem would be the acting head of the authority for one year.

These decisions were part of 10 senior appointments al-Wazir made within the railway authority.

His changes “were in line with the next stage which requires a number of qualified (personnel) to continue the comprehensive development for the railway network,” the ministry said in its statement.

ALSO READ: Female undergraduate, boyfriend nabbed for selling drugged cookies to school children, others

The outgoing head, Raslan, was appointed in July 2018 amid similar circumstances, as his predecessor was also removed following a deadly train derailment.

Since March 26, Egypt had seen several train accidents which left some 30 people killed and hundreds injured.

In February 2019, an unmanned locomotive rammed into a platform at Cairo’s train station that caused fire that claimed 31 lives.

Egypt’s worst rail disaster took place in 2002, when a passenger train caught fire, killing more than 360 people.

(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!