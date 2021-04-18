EFCC raises alarm over fake Bawa’s Twitter handles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sunday, notified the public of the sudden emergence of fake Twitter accounts, linked to its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa by criminal elements.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts include @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

A statement signed by the commission’s head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren noted that one of the fake Twitter handles @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC chair, “has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC chair.”

The statement read: “The commission is alarmed that this prank by unscrupulous elements is unwittingly exposing suspecting citizens to potentially grievous manipulation by fraudsters.

“Against this background, it is imperative to again warn that, these Twitter accounts are fake and have no link whatsoever with Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Executive Chairman, EFCC.

“Those following the fake Twitter accounts are therefore doing so at their own risk.

“In the same vein, the commission wishes to remind the promoters of the fake Twitter accounts that their actions amount to impersonation or identity theft which is a criminal offence under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.,) Act 2015.

“They are warned to desist or risk the full wrath of the law.”

This is not the first time the anti-graft body has warned the public not to allow itself to be hoodwinked by antics of criminally-minded elements, who tweet on behalf of the commission using a fake Twitter handle.

