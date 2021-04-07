EFCC, Military Police to strengthen partnership                                                                                    

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police have pledged to strengthen the cooperation between the two institutions. This understanding was the highpoint of the visit by the Provost Marshal of the Army, Brigadier-General OL Olayinka to the headquarters of the EFCC on Wednesday.

General Olayinka, who was received by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said he was in EFCC to introduce his team to the EFCC and congratulate the Executive Chairman on his appointment.

He commended the cooperation between the EFCC and the Nigeria Army Corps of Military Police, noting that the Corps has over the years benefitted from the Commission’s support especially in the area of forensic analysis.

“We were going to establish our own forensic laboratory but we haven’t done that yet. We still rely on your forensic laboratory for analysis because we also deal with financial crimes”.

“We are here to thank you for your support and cooperation over the years. Nobody can go it alone,” he said. General Olayinka urged the two agencies to build on the existing relationship.

In his response, Chukkol noted the similarity between the work of the EFCC and the Military Police and assured greater support to the Corps. According to him, “we are going to work together and enhance the partnership.”

“The work that you do has similarity with what we do… we are open and willing to cooperate”, he said.

