EFCC hands recovered ¥370, 000, $1,800 to Japanese fraud victim

EFCC arraigns fmr. Poly Director over alleged N27m scam
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

By Soni Daniels

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over the sum of ¥370,000 and $1,800 recovered from a fraudster, to the Japanese victim  through officials of the Japanese Embassy, Abuja.

The money was recovered by the EFCC following a complaint by one Hatsumi Ozeki on January 19, 2019.

Investigation established that Ozeki was duped by one Evans Ewean-Obayagbona but the proceeds of crime was wired to him through the accounts of his accomplices- Samson Okonofua, Osifo Onaiwi-Kelly and Igbenedion Iyobor Mikel.

Speaking while handing over the money to officials of the Japanese Embassy at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja, the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the fight against cybercrime and other forms of financial crimes. He said the agency is poised to sanitize the nation’s financial system to ensure a conducive investment climate for foreign investors.

On his part, the representative of the Japanese Embassy expressed appreciation to the EFCC for the feat in recovery the money and commended the agency’s commitment to fighting corruption.

