EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan and Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The Ibadan Zonal Office arrested 24 of the suspects, while the remaining 10 were arrested by the Lagos Zonal Office.

Uwujaren said the suspects were apprehended during separate operations in Ibadan, Oyo State and Lagos.

The spokesperson said that 24 suspects, most of whom claimed to be undergraduates, were apprehended on Thursday at their hideout in Apete area of Ibadan.

He said the early morning raid followed actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said the commission recovered valuable items including four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and several incriminating documents.

The spokesperson said the 10 suspects arrested in Lagos were apprehended at Horizon II Estate, Meadow Hall Way, Lekki, Lagos, following credible information on their alleged criminal activities.

He said the suspects were involved in romance scam, unemployment scam, identity theft and purchase of malicious tools to compromise corporate email accounts.

Uwujaren said that among the items recovered from the suspects in Lagos were mobile phones and laptop computers.

He said the suspects volunteered statements to the commission and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

