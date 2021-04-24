Edo police arraign 30-yr-old man for alleged assault

Kindly Share This Story:

The police in Edo on Friday arraigned Mr Gabriel Fidelis, 30, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court, Benin for allegedly assaulting one Rebecca Izevbigie.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Iyare, told the court that Fidelis and his accomplice, now at large, assaulted the complainant.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assault and malicious damage.

According to Iyare, the defendant on April 11, at Estate Quarters, on Benin-Agbor Road conspired with others still at large to commit felony.

”The defendant with others at large unlawfully assaulted Izevbigie by punching and biting her,” she said.

She also alleged that the defendant used a rod to break complainant’s leg, causing harm on her.

The prosecutor further told the court that on March 31, the defendant “intentionally and maliciously damaged the complainant’s wash hand basin, valued at N8,000”.

She said the offences contravened Sections 516, 355 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety.

Oare said the surety must be a responsible person and should depose to an affidavit of means.

He also directed that the surety must deposit two recent passport photographs of himself and that of the defendant with the court.

He adjourned the case to May 10 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

