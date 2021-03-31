Breaking News
Translate

Edo 2020: Kebbi contingent begins receiving COVID-19 jab — Official

On 12:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

National Sports Festival

Kebbi State contingent to the 2020/2021 National Sports Festival, on Tuesday, began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of their departure for the competition on April 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival, tagged “Edo 2020” has been scheduled to hold between April 2 and 14, with all the 36 states and Abuja participating.

Speaking after receiving his dose, the Kebbi state Director of Sports, Alhaji Usman Umar-Ladan, who led the delegation, said the state was fully prepared for the festival.

Also read: Kaduna govt advises civil servants against strike

“As you are aware, it is mandatory for all participating states to be vaccinated, you can see, today, all the athletes that will represent Kebbi have taken their vaccine and we are ready for the competition.

“The festival will be taking place in Benin, Edo State, and Kebbi contingent is set to compete favourably in different events and by the grace of God Almighty we will leave for Edo by Friday,” Umar-Ladan said.

NAN reports that 73 athletes, including officials, comprising the state’s contingent, would be representing the State at the fiesta.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!