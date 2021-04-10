EDO 2020: Gagbe rakes in six gold for Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State swimmer, Ifiezibe Gagbe yesterday won the women’s 800m freestyle to make it gold number six.

And cheering Bayelsa State delegation at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium poolside launched a chorus of “N6M, N6M.” This is in anticipation that the Bayelsa State government would reward any gold medal winner with a cash gift of N1m. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Daniel Igali was among the cheering crowd.

Speaking on Gagbe’s performance including a possible seventh goal in the relays to be concluded today, coach Steve Onyecholam, said Gabge was reaping the reward of hard work.

“It’s those who have trained that are coming up with good performances.

“Lots of swimmers have not trained for the Festival. The competition in Edo 2020 has not been up to the level we saw in Abuja 2018.

“Gagbe is a fitness freak and has been doing well here.”

