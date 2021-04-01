Ebonyi Massacre: Let’s pray for God’s intervention in Easter, PDP tells Ebonyi citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi State, called on members of the party and citizens of the State to utilize the opportunity provided by the Easter period to embark on prayer and fasting for the State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr. Silas Joseph Onu stated that “God can disperse the evil cloud hovering over the State if we diligently seek Him in prayer” even as he exclaimed that the killings in the State were too much for the people to bear.

Onu described as senseless the unfortunate killing of innocent rural dwellers by suspected herdsmen in Obegu, Amaezu, Nkalaha and Umuhuali communities of Ishielu Local Government Area of the State.

“There is an evil cloud hovering over our beloved State and God can indeed disperse it, if we diligently seek Him in prayer. Therefore, in addition to being our brother’s keeper and eternally vigilant, the PDP Ebonyi State Chapter is calling on all its members and the entire people of Ebonyi State to use this Holy Week of Easter to commit our State to God. Please find time to pray for Ebonyi State and fast on Good Friday to seek God’s intervention in our State.

“Once again, let each of us FAST on Good Friday as we pray for Ebonyi State. The killings are too many and we are not at war. God bless Ebonyi State and console all of us for the needless loss of precious lives.

“The People’s Democratic Party, Ebonyi State Chapter is saddened by the unfortunate and avoidable killing of our people by marauding herdsmen in Obegu, Amaezu, Nkalaha and Umuhuali communities of Ishielu Local Government Area in Ebonyi State.

“We send our condolences to the entire State, Ishielu LGA, the directly affected communities and particularly the families that have been robbed of their loved ones. May the Almighty God grant each of us the fortitude to bear this loss and the courage to rise up and defend our land from criminals masquerading as herdsmen, clandestinely supported by self-serving leaders.

“This is an opportunity for the Ebonyi State government to depart from its infamous decision to participate in the, now dead inviting, RUGA. It is obvious that the herdsmen travel along with death in their hands, carefully delivered to unsuspecting host communities with the AK-47.

“The APC government at all levels have either neglected, failed or refused to confront this mayhem headlong, instead they profer needless explanations on why the attacks happened – usually tagged a revenge mission. What impudence!

“The idea of telling bereaved people that the perpetrators and their sponsors are known, should not be another avenue for politicisation of an unfortunate policy that has led to an unfortunate outcome. The RUGA policy is an invitation to chaos in a magnitude that our people cannot withstand. We call on the Governor to immediately rescind his decision to include Ebonyi State in that killer program.

“But more importantly, since the Governor openly stated that he knows the sponsors of this heinous butchery, he must openly disclose them and ensure that the law takes its full effect. The law in Ebonyi State is not only for political opponents, it should actually apply to real criminals.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: