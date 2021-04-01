Ebonyi : Council chairmen condemn attack, support law against open grazing

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gives security agencies 72 hours to fish out perpetrators

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The 13 Council Chairmen in Ebonyi State, yesterday condemned the killing of innocent Ebonyi citizens by suspected Fulani herdsmen in four communities of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

They further pledged their unalloyed support for the law banning open grazing across the Local Government Areas adding that the Council areas will not take lightly any act that would cause the death of innocent Ebonyi citizens in the State.

According to them: “We are giving security agencies in the State 72 hours to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“We condemn with strong words that from today henceforth, that we support the law against open grazing in Ebonyi state. If you want to operate open grazing in Ebonyi state, you should be ready to meet with us because both the Development Centre Coordinators and the local government Chairmen of Ebonyi state are already on the watch to make sure that what happened in Ishielu does not repeat itself.

“Again, we want to state it categorically that the security agencies have not done enough to do more than what they did by providing security to people living in different localities to make sure that what happened in Ishielu on Monday does not repeat itself and we give them 72 hours to make sure that people who perpetrated that act are arrested and give justice to the victims while we appeal to the people living in different localities to remain calm to enable the security agencies to concentrate and carry out this duty that we have charged them to do today.”

Public Relations Officer of the Council Chairmen and Chairman of Izzi local government area, Hon. Paul Nwogha addressed journalists immediately after their meeting in Abakaliki.

Nwogha who was flanked by the Council Chairmen and 64 Development Centre Coordinators said any herder that goes contrary to their decision should be ready to face them.

He said “Here with you this evening is the 13 local government Chairmen of the state and 64 Development Centre Coordinators of Ebonyi state as well. We have met today and we are here to present to you the general public and the tears on what happened in the three communities in the Ishielu local government area of the state on Monday this week.

“It is totally condemnable where over 25 persons were killed on Obegu and Nkalaha communities of Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state by suspected herdsmen.

“During our meeting today, we condemn in its entirety the unwarranted, unprovoked killings of innocent people. Nothing on earth will excuse the unwarranted attack levied against our people and we want to tell the general public that it is unfortunate because in Ebonyi state we have been living and co-existing peacefully without differences and that is the credit we give to the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi because he has been piloting it. But surprisingly, what we are paid back for that we are giving out is the killing of our innocent people.”

