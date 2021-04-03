EASTER: Pray against insecurity, Oborevwori tells Christians 

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges then to emulate Jesus Christ

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Saturday, urged Christians to pray against the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, told Christians all over the world to emulate Jesus Christ by making a sacrifice that would advance the course of sustainable development in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

While felicitating with Christians on the celebration of Easter, he said Easter exemplified the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ to save mankind. He noted that as individuals, Christians must take into consideration the welfare of others.

Oborevwori called on Deltans and residents to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state as they reflect on the ideals of Easter celebration. He added that Easter was a period for a fresh beginning, forgiveness, love and friendship.

The Speaker appealed to privileged individuals to reach out to the less privileged, widows and orphans to deepen the culture of true Christianity.

While wishing Deltans a Happy Easter celebration, he told them to stay safe and observe all Covid-19 protocols during and after the celebration.

Oborevwori reassured Deltans of the readiness of the Legislature to continue to make good laws and cooperate with the Executive arm of government to deliver dividends of democracy to the people so as to ensure that the people enjoy good governance always.

He enjoined Deltans and all residents of the State to be their neighbour’s keeper as a way of complementing the Government’s effort in providing security in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

