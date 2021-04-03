Easter: Oba of Benin, Obaseki, others preach peace in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Governor Godwin Obaseki,Edo state chapters of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in their separate Easter messages preached peace and enjoined Christians to use the celebration to emulate the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Obaseki, in his Easter message, urged the Christian community to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the cause of development and reflect on the purpose of Easter and redemption of our nation.

The governor noted: “As we Christians celebrate the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ on Calvary and His resurrection, let us use the opportunity to reflect on the purpose of Easter and the redemption of our nation that will happen with selfless service, love for one another, forgiveness, empathy and hope.”

Oba Ewuare II in a statement released by his Acting Chief Secretary, Ogiemwanre Victor Enjoined Christians “irrespective of denominations to use the period to of Easter to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ and endeavour to follow the footsteps of Christ in their daily living.

“The Benin Monarch calls on all Christians to continually pray for the nation’s leaders and for the mitigation against the world deadly disease of the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe, particularly in Nigeria.”

On its part, the chairman, Caretaker Committee, APC in Edo state, Col David Imuse (rtd) in a statement issued through the Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Ofure Osehobo “The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, being commemorated by Christians all over the world is symbolic and indeed portends a lot for Edo people, as we have to critically reflect our common destiny as a people with a common ancestry and as a State”.

He urged Christians and indeed Edo people to keep the faith even in the midst of trials and provocation, and to pursue peace and harmony with all men, as portrayed in the life of Christ while he was on earth.

On his part, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare said “Let us also at this time reflect on the enormous progress we have made as a party and state and to strive to ensure that the gains made over the years are not squandered by those with unpatriotic predisposition.

As we celebrate Easter let us re-commit ourselves to do all within our power to help our beloved state to soar to even greater heights in the true spirit of Easter. Let’s have faith that Easter signals a season of renewal, of change, and of moving ahead as we defeat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.”

