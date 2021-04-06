Easter: Michael Ujiro Foundation fetes Isoko widows, widowers

Kindly Share This Story:

Michael Ujiro Foundation (MUF) has in the spirit of Easter Celebration, presented cash gifts and food items to over 120 households, widows, persons with disabilities and the elderly drawn from communities across Isoko in Delta State.

The presentation ceremony held at the country home of the founder of the Foundation, Chief Michael Ujiro (Eloviano of Igbide Kingdom), in Oleh.

One of the Coordinators of the programme, Hon. Evans Egbo, Ksc explained that the exercise was the Foundation’s little way of sharing the joy of the restoration of mankind occasioned by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, commemoration of which Christians world over are celebrating.

He stated that the initiative was borne out of the Foundation’s desire in ensuring that every household in Isoko have something to eat in celebration of Easter.

Earlier, members of the MUF and the beneficiaries prayed for the peace, progress and unity of Isoko, Delta and the Nigeria nation.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their joys, sang, danced and prayed for the founder of the Foundation, Chief Michael Ujiro in appreciation of the kind gesture.

The Michael Ujiro Foundation is a non governmental, and non-political organisation established to galvanise support for societal well-being, offer assistance to the needy, offer assistance to committed youths and young persons in the areas of skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development.

The Foundation is presently undertaking training of selected youths in Tailoring, ICT, Welding, ICT, Make-up Costume, Electrical and Aluminium Works under its ‘Michael Ujiro Skills Acquisition Programme’, MUFSAP.

