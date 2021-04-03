Easter: Jonathan felicitates Christians, urges Nigerians to imbibe godly values

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Christians as they mark this year’s Easter season, charging them to imbibe godly values of righteousness, peace and justice.

The former President also urged Nigerians to work in love, unity and faith as a means of overcoming current challenges and building a prosperous nation.

He said: “The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ are at the cornerstone of the Christian faith. At Easter, Christians celebrate hope, eternal life, salvation, and redemption.

“On this year’s Easter, I call on all Christians to imbibe and sustain godly values of righteousness, peace and justice which are the true nature of Christ.

“As we celebrate, I urge all Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope, so we can overcome our current national challenges and build a prosperous nation.”

