Easter: Fayemi felicitate Christians, urges peaceful co-existence

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Dr Fayemi in his Easter goodwill message admonished that development and growth can only take place when the people are united.

He urged Christians not to lose sight of the lessons of love and sacrifice which are the hallmarks of Easter – an annual event marking the end of the 40 days Lenten period, as well as the commemoration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to Dr. Fayemi “The Easter season should serve as a reminder of the selflessness, love, sacrifice and tolerance of Jesus Christ throughout His earthly sojourn, his death and his resurrection.”

“Our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ exemplified the virtues of selflessness, love and tolerance during his period on earth. As followers of Jesus Christ, all Christians should use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles in promoting and sustaining love, peace and harmony in the country.”, he added.

Governor Fayemi further called on Christians to pray for God’s intervention in the country’s efforts at tackling various challenges, especially insecurity, adding that no challenge is insurmountable where the unity of purpose thrives.

While wishing Ekitikete a happy Easter celebration, he urged Christians to be modest in their celebrations and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as laid out by the government and health authorities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

