EASTER: Embrace peace, tolerance, forgiveness — Agbaga tells Nigerians 

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Federal Commissioner representing Delta State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Mr Andrew Agbaga, Friday, told Nigerians to embrace peace, tolerance and forgiveness.

Agbaga in his Easter message to Christians said the country would be better when Nigerians live together in peace irrespective of religious, tribal and political differences.

While felicitating with Christians on the occasion of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, he said; “I admonish Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of the Easter celebration to rededicate themselves and exhibit behaviours of moral standard godliness, peace, tolerance and forgiveness, which were the true teachings of the ministry of Jesus Christ all through his temporary stay here on earth.

“We are in perilous times, which calls for critical reflection and continuous prayers to the highest God for mercy to heal our land from all forms of religious intolerance in order to make Nigeria peaceful.

“I urge you all to let the significance of the Easter celebration reflect in our relationship with one another, both Christians and the people of other faith. No nation can progressively advanced or enjoy relative peace when the people engage in the superiority of religion and except the people are willing to be united, forgive the past and enthrone understanding, irrespective of their religious and political views, they can never be at peace.

“This is why religious wars will continue to be insurmountable in the country and world all over. In fact, this is already tearing us into pieces today like an old rag. Whether Christians, Moslems or non-believers, we should tolerate one another. By so doing, we are fulfilling the biblical teaching of loving our neighbours as we love ourselves.”

