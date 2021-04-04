Easter Celebration: Emulate life of Christ; Obidike charges Christians, preaches love, unity

Kindly Share This Story:

Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and Founder of Heavens Mandate Foundation, Obidike Chukwuebuka has called on Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ, charges them to use this period of Easter to pray fervently for love, peace, unity and security of every part of our dear country in this trying time.

He made this statement while addressing Pentecostal Christian youth leaders who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja. Obidike stated that all Nigerians must put efforts to encourage and sustain unity across all lines.

Obidike noted, “it was very imperative, a necessity for all Nigerians to unite in order to build a country that incoming generations can be proud of just like the works of Jesus Christ that have lasted for over 200 decades.

“The lessons of love, humility, selflessness, forgiveness and perseverance shown by the Lord Jesus Christ through his death on the cross and resurrection should be emulated by all Nigerians at all times especially at this critical period in our nation’s history.

READ ALSO:

“It is important for us as a country to come together regardless of faith or ethnicity to pray for peace and Progress of our nation. We must keep constant our efforts to promote unity because united, our nation Nigeria remains stronger and all people will thrive.

He pointed out that although Christ underwent very trying and difficult times on the cross in order to bring salvation to man, he never gave up but persevered and triumphed in the end. The salvation brought to mankind by Christ should not be taken for granted and admonished Nigerians to look up to God for solutions to their problems.

Obidike advised Nigerians to let the love of Christ continue to pervade the country and implored all to reflect on the life of selfless service lived by Jesus Christ.

He also congratulated Christians on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration and wished them a happy celebration.

Kindly Share This Story: