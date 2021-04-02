Easter celebration: Be vigilant, prayerful, PFN tells Christians

Kindly Share This Story:

Against the backdrop of security challenges across the country, The president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Christians across the nation to be more vigilant and prayerful before, during and after the Easter celebrations.

The PFN president made the call in a statement issued through his Media Office.

Lamenting the security situation of the country, the PFN head said it had become imperative for the government to direct its arsenal towards stemming the increasing cases of killings, raping, kidnappings and insurgency among others, in the country.

Besides, the PFN tasked the Federal Government to evolve a security mechanism that will further ensure the protection of lives and property of Nigerians, particularly Christians in the northern part of the country.

He further called on Nigerians to be vigilant and security conscious and arm themselves with prayers and vigilance.

In his words: “Security concerns should be everybody’s business and that’s why we must all learn to be taking precautions. So in addition to whatever security arrangements on ground, we must all be vigilant and prayerful. Enough of this bloodshed in our country. Nigeria shall be delivered from the grip of the evil ones”.

Bishop Oke noted that the essence of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ must not be in vain, calling on the populace to be living peaceably with the fear of God

“The essence of the Easter Celebration will be meaningful if we truly love one another. Our Lord Jesus Christ died and resurrected for you and I to gain eternity. All perpetrators of evil in our country should repent before it is too late. Jesus does not want any sinner to perish in his/her sins”.

The cleric urged Christians in the country to continue to be law-abiding all the time, insisting that violence would always produce negative effects, stressing, “As Christians, learn to show love instead of hatred. It’s through love that we can conquer the world. Love is the most powerful tool for us, to evangelize”

