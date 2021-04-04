Easter: Apostolic Church children win Young Voices music contest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Children Choir or the Apostolic Church, Rumueme, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, have won the 2021 Easter Music Contest, a catch-them-young initiative of the Young Voices Choral Group at grooming music stars with support from MTN Nigeria.

The Apostolic Children Choir yesterday in the finals of the Eastern Cantata which started March 29 beat St Peters Anglican Church, Ebukuma, Andoni Local Government Area, also of Rivers, to win the star prize of N500,000 with further chance to compete on the bigger stage in Abuja.

Executive Director, Young Voices, Dr Joseph Ekong, said the body is committed to, “Making considerable advancement in development the music of today in line with our cultural values and they compete favorably well with foreign music, that we say with confidence.

Runners up on the day, St Peters Youth Choir, Ebukuma and Guest Choir on the occasion earned N100, 000 each with Victor Olarewaju, MTN Representative, Sales and Development, Port Harcourt Territory saying “our fulfillment is not in the amount won but on building future leaders in various facets of life.”

