DYR Entertainment signs in DT Tunde in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

High flying Coal City-based entertainment company, DYR Entertainment, during the week, signed five years contract with a promising young Artist, DJ Tunde.

DJ Tunde in the renewable contract will be the brand of the entertainment company, singing songs, as well as playing songs for the company.

Born as Chidera Obed Igbokwe, DJ Tunde acquired the stage name Tunde from his upbringing in Nasarawa state.

Armed with a Diploma from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), DJ Tunde has been into singing, record mixing since 2014 and has a song ‘Funke’ on Apple music and Audio mark. He equally a Mixtape ‘Last Last Mixtape’ trending online.

A phonetech engineer, DJ Tunde said his mentors include DJ Spinal and DJ Khaled.

“From here I am moving further into songs recording and DJ mix. My challenge is my inability to promote my music due to financial constraints,” he said.

Born in Nasarawa State and raised by his parent in his Home town Nenwe, Aninri LGA of Enugu State, Dj Tunde moved from one struggle to the next as his difficult childhood led to a tumultuous young life in music.

He had a surprisingly street- minded upbringing and started playing Dj Rule in many ceremonies at his age of 14. debuted in 2018 with his viral Dj Mixtape “ Shaku Shaku Mix.”

In March 2021 a chat screenshot was cut on his WhatsApp story with the Present Rap god from the Eastside “Jeriq” linking to a collabo in which attracted the attention of DYR Entertainment and lead him to sign a recording contract deal.

