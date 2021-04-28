DPR commits to deepening human capacity in Nigeria’s oil industry

Kindly Share This Story:

… Auwalu bags OGTAN’s award

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), yesterday, vowed to continue in its quest to deepen human capacity and boost skills development in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

In a statement in Abuja, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu, also assured that the petroleum industry regulator would continue to play the leading role and provide needed direction for the benefit of the industry.

Auwalu gave the assurance while receiving the prestigious ‘Oil and Gas Innovative Award’ presented to him by the National Executive Council of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) during their annual conference.

He assured indigenous oil and gas trainers of increased collaboration towards sustainable human capacity development for the benefit of all stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas value-chain.

Auwalu added that the DPR would continue to create opportunities that would enable businesses and investments for all stakeholders by using its service instruments of its licenses that guarantee investments, its permits that enable participation and its approvals that authorise activities.

He dedicated the award to the management and staff of the DPR, who he said had painstakingly exhibited innovation and creativity to add value, promote ideas and create opportunities for the sustainable development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry, in overriding national interest.

He said: “Let me reassure all our partners of DPR’s commitment and collaboration towards sustainable human capacity development for the benefit of all stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas value-chain.

” In this, we look forward to enhanced collaboration with Indigenous training organisations. For us at the DPR, our role as business enablers and opportunity providers, position us strategically as a driving force in the use of technology and application of technical know-how thereby, entrenching sustainable partnerships to grow our indigenous capacity.”

The DPR boss further stated that the recent inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari was aimed at reducing cost, enhancing safety and value addition to the industry.

He said: “Accordingly, we must continue to collaborate and leverage our individual strength for mutually beneficial outcome. This is the pivotal role that the Department will continue to play as industry leader.

“To this end, the DPR is proud to be associated with OGTAN because our drive to build industry capacity is synchronous with that of the renowned organisation.

“Over the years, OGTAN has maintained its reputation as the ‘gold standard’ of independent training service providers in the oil and gas sector.

“OGTAN was established to develop indigenous capacity for the Nigerian oil and gas industry in line with the mandate of the Department and other agencies of Government such as Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board.

“I am proud to say that OGTAN has become a household name to reckon with and continues to blaze the trail in the comity of indigenous capacity development experts.”

