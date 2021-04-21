UPDATED: Don’t trust UK’s asylum offer, Don cautions IPOB, Biafra agitators

Kindly Share This Story:

Britain interfering with Nigeria's domestic affairs – Ex NIPSS boss

By Steve Oko Aba

Professor of Political Science, Abia State University, Professor Hatz Ofoeze, has cautioned members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and other Biafra agitators not to be carried away by the promise by the United Kingdom to grant asylum to ‘persecuted’ members of the movement.

Ofoeze in an interview with our Correspondent said ” Britain can never be trusted”, hence, he holds the promise with a pinch of salt.

He said that Britain was the cause of Nigeria’s woes, and doubted the sincerity of the promise.

Professor Ofoeze said the promise could be a ploy to expose IPOB members and other pro-Biafra groups for persecution if they go for the offer.

His words: ” Britain can’t be trusted. They are the cause of Nigeria’s problem.

” I won’t even want any IPOB member to trust them. This could be a plan to expose them.

” Right from Independence, they seem to be giving undue advantage to a section of the country.

” So, what they are doing now is an afterthought. Biafra agitators need to be wary of that offer. Somebody granting asylum to another doesn’t need to announce it ahead of time.

” They don’t even want to see people from the Southern part of Nigeria because they know they are wise and intelligent. They want people they can easily manipulate”.

Reacting, former Directing Staff, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Planning, Kuru, Professor Aja Akpuru Aja, said UK’s action amounted to unlawful interference with Nigeria’s internal affairs.

The Professor of International Relations & Strategic Studies said he least expected Britain as Nigeria’s former colonial Master to make such an offer.

According to him such action by the UK was capable of straining Nigeria’s relationship with her former colonial Masters.

Professor Aja said other foreign nations stronger or weaker than the UK could also begin to interfere in Nigerian’s domestic affairs.

He, however, argued that time had come for various agitating groups in the country to be engaged for national dialogue with a view to resolving their grievances.

” All the agitators should be engaged and not allowed until they take up arms. Right now, almost every region is agitating, and that’s why there is an urgent need for national dialogue”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

