Don’t be discouraged by attacks on police stations, Ikpeazu’s aide tasks policemen

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor, on Police Affairs, Dr Collins Ugochukwu Obi, has tasked policemen not to be discouraged by the incessant attacks on police facilities in Abia state and South-East zone.

Obi stated this in Aba while touring police facilities to assess the level of damage by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest and the recent criminal invasion of some police stations in Aba and environs. He explained that his visit to Aba was also meant to boost the morale of policemen over the attacks and pledged to report his findings to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

In his words; “We are on a fact-finding visit. The police is in charge of internal security. We are going round to assess police facilities and the morale of officers. This is because when you judge from afar, you may not understand the situation. Look at the problems and needs of the police. We are going round to get first-hand information and inform the government on how things are.”

Obi, who is the chairman, Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Zone 9, Umuahia, commended Gov. Ikpeazu for investing huge resources to provide security for the people of the state, also commended the efforts of the state commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede for complimenting the dogged efforts of Abia state governor.

He added that the state government under Ikpeazu places a premium on the lives of Abians, affirming that Abia is one of the safest states in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Police Area Commander, Aba, ACP Kabiru Ibrahim, harped on the need to sustain community policing to boost security in the state. He assured that the visit would encourage the police command to put more effort, adding that the state government has done well to safeguard the lives and property of Abians.

Kabiru disclosed that he took over as Area commander in 2020 when the governor completed the tarring of internal roads of the Aba Area command.

In their separate remarks, the Divisional Crime Officer, Eziama Division, Etim Sunday, who represented the DPO Zeletus Okwudiri Idok; DPO Central Police Station, Aba, CSP Robinson, and the DPO, Ogbor Hill Division, Udoh Gabriel Udoh, listed the challenge facing the police in Aba to include lack of operational vehicles, perimeter fence, office accommodation, water and renovation of outdated cells

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Abayi Police station, Ajimo Oludare whose station was recently attacked by hoodlums, told the delegation that the hoodlums came from the back of the building and destroyed the buildings.

Obi pledged to convey the complaints of the DPOs to the state government.

