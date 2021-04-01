Doctors reiterate call for unconditional release of kidnapped colleague

Kindly Share This Story:

…Vow to continue strike action

By Jimitota Onoyume

Doctors under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners , NAGGMDP have reiterated call for the unconditional release of their member Dr Okpako Emmanuel kidnapped in Eku community, Ethiope East local government area within the week.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard by the Chairman of the body, Dr Oyawiri Samuel the doctors said they would continue their indefinite strike started on Tuesday until their kidnapped colleague was released.

Lamenting incessant kidnap of doctors in the state the Chairman , Dr Oyawiri called on the state government to step up security in the state.

He said it was sad that Dr Okpako who works at the General hospital Okerenkoko, a riverine community, in Warri South West local government area could be taken hostage.

“The rate of kidnap of doctors in the state is becoming alarming. We wonder why doctors who work tirelessly to save lives with poor renumeration compared to their counterparts abroad are now targets for kidnappers.”, he said.

“We demand for the immediate release of our member Dr. Okpako Emmanuel unharmed. We also demand that Government and the security agencies work in synergy to come out with a strategy to tackle the constant threat of insecurity doctors are exposed to in their workplace and in the state generally.”, he said.

” It is callous to kidnap a medical doctor who works in a riverine/ rural area without being paid riverine allowance or rural allowance. ( DELSUTH doctors in Oghara receive rural allowance but our members working in Government Hospital, Oghara do not).”, he added.

“NAGGMDP members do not enjoy teaching allowance whereas in DELSUTH, Oghara, Medical Officers, Pharmacists, admin staff and even security guards enjoy teaching allowance.”, the body said.

“There is excessive taxation of our salaries.Doctors employed last year are yet to be paid”, the doctors said.

“Recently, there’s an unexplained deductions from our salaries amongst others.”, he said

“We appeal to the public and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to come to the aid of doctors in the State so as to ensure uninterrupted health health care service delivery to our people.”, he said.

