Diya @ 77: Nigeria in dire need of peace

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Former Chief of General Staff under the Abacha military regime, Lieutenant General Donaldson Oladipupo Diya (rtd) has called on all Nigerians to rise against war and its apostles, saying Nigeria is in dire need of peace.

The former Chief of Defence Staff, in a message he personally signed to celebrate his 77th anniversary said there have been lingering misunderstanding among groups in the country, positing that the recent agitations among different ethnics groups in the country are taking dangerous dimensions.

He said, “fingers have been pointed while people have changed narratives to suit their position, but that it’s time to do soul searching as the country cannot continue with the dangerous trend”.

While acknowledging that each region of the country has its own peculiar security challenges, Diya charged the government to do more in combating crimes and criminality in the country especially banditry, herders/farmers clashes and other forms of terrorism.

He advised the political class not to toy with security matters on the altar of politics, saying that hate speeches, fake news, as well as inciting ethnic-religious acts should be completely eradicated.

Also read:

The former Military Governor of Ogun State reminded the warmonger that he had fought many wars and could feel the smell, agony and long time implication of war, adding that dialogue should be the first option since all wars end with dialogue.

He said, “as mortals, we must celebrate every day as it comes. However, by the special grace of God and some divine arrangement, I am alive and in good health to celebrate my 77th birthday. I give all glory, honour and adoration to the Almighty God.

“There is no gainsaying that we all need to come together to confront our common enemy – war and its apostles – so that we can rise together as one.

“Nigeria is a uniquely blessed nation. God has bequeathed on us a large vibrant population; a vast land filled graciously with milk and honey. North, East, South or West, everywhere you turn, there is a mineral resource that will remind you that God loves us.

“As a people, we should not allow these free gifts of nature to turn us against one another. I agree that there has always been one misunderstanding or the other, for a long time, but what we are witnessing in the recent past is alarming. It is taking a dangerous turn. The signs are ominous.

“We seem to have forgotten that, fundamentally, we are brothers and sisters from one source, in one nation with a common destiny. Let us pursue peace and eschew violence at all costs, by all means.

“Many actors have made their positions known. A lot more have pointed accusing fingers. We have turned the table and changed the narratives, just to suit our positions. One thing is certain, we cannot continue like this. Enough is enough.

“Let us cease the practice of name-calling. There is no part of the nation that does not have its inherent security challenges. Hence, the first solution is to look inwards. Let us do a soul searching”.

“More work however needs to be done by the government to solve the perennial problem of banditry, farmer-herder crisis and all forms of terrorism in the land”.

“Sociologists have always warned us that “the rumours of war always justify armament.” Armament itself heightens the possibility of war. We must avoid a repeat of mistakes of the past. Peace is all we need”.

“The political class must play by the rules and observe the thin line that separates politics from governance. Security matters should not be toyed with on the alter of politicking”.

“Hate speech, fake news, as well as inciting ethnic-religious acts should be completely eradicated”.

“I have fought many wars in my life. I have been out there all my life. I know the feel, the smell, the agony and the long time implications of wars. After a war, there must still be a dialogue, so it is better to dialogue and talk our way out of the problems.”

On the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Vice President said the arrival of the vaccine was a welcoming relief, adding that he had taken his first jab without any side effect.

“I urge the organizers to keep improving the delivery process, in order to vaccinate more Nigerians,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: